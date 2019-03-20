Home

June Sallgren June Sallgren, 78, passed away March 7, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born to Joseph and Helen Lucy (Higgins) Sallgren in Miles City, Mont. She graduated from St. Martin's College in Olympia, taught ESL in Aberdeen schools, and was an educator/counselor at JBLM until she retired. A graveside service will be held Sat., March 23, 2019, 1 p.m. at Masonic Memorial Park in Tumwater, with a celebration of life at 4:00 p.m. at Olympia First Baptist Church. To view the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 20, 2019
