Kaila Celeste (Rants) Jorgensen Kaila Celeste (Rants) Jorgensen passed away quietly, with family, May 18, 2020 after a life shortened in years but long when measured in love. Our beautiful, young, vibrant, angelic, kind, sweet, funny, intelligent, altruistic, mother, wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and friend was taken after a three-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Kaila was born September 27, 1990, with her twin sister Danielle, to Helen and Pat Rants. At an early age, she exhibited her innate display of empathy and kindness. This focus would, in many ways, define her life. She decided early on to work in education of elementary-aged children. Kaila went on to earn an Elementary Education Degree at Southern Oregon University, and then a Master of Education in Counseling Degree from City University. At Southern Oregon, Kaila met her future husband, Aaron. Now a fourth-grade teacher, Aaron and Kaila shared a love of children. In June of 2019, the two of them became parents to baby Finn, through the help of Kaila's sister, and surrogate, Danielle. Becoming a mother to Finn was something Kaila was destined to be. Kaila felt she had fulfilled her life's purpose. She felt and gave love so deeply and so freely. Kaila began working at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thurston County part time in 2011. She found herself increasingly working with kids who had trouble adjusting. These children were drawn to Kaila and her ability to see inside them and to find a better way. Eventually, using her education, she grew into the Skills Coach for the five Thurston County clubs. Those kids were lucky to know her. Imagine all the good in this world... every beautiful thing you've ever seen or witnessed.... every good deed, every act of kindness, every child's bear hug with arms held tight around your neck, every reassurance that good will prevail, every sunset and sunrise, every spring flower that blooms after the last frost... take all of that and wrap it up, and there is where you'll find Kaila. Kaila lived her life by the motto: Be Kind. She led by example, with gentle and effective guidance to others around her. Kaila is missed but her lessons live on. She is survived by her husband, Aaron; son, Finn; parents, Helen and Pat; sister, Danielle; and brother, Logan; and a large and caring extended family. A Celebration of Kaila's Life will be held when we can all gather in person. In lieu of flowers, Kaila can be honored by donations to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Thurston County. Please share memories at "www.FuneralAlternatives.org."



