Resources More Obituaries for Kara Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kara Jeanne (Ramsey) Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers Kara Jeanne Moore (Ramsey) Kara Jeanne Moore (Ramsey) of Olympia, Washington passed away on April 27th, 2019, after a long and bravely fought four year battle with appendix cancer. She was the 4th child born to Cleve and Nedra Ramsey on October 5, 1946. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, registered nurse, garage sale aficionado, and self-proclaimed "wild child"... but most importantly, she was a friend to everyone that spoke to her. Kara grew up in Centralia, Washington, before moving to Hemet, California, where she eventually met and married her children's father, Bob Moore. They, along with Bob's children Stuart, Lelani, and Kenny lived throughout the state in cities like Willows, Stonyford, and Chico. She was a stay at home mother for 10 years until she moved back to Washington to raise her two children and begin her career in nursing. She was a full time working mother and student and attained her RN certification in 1985. She later attended college at Saint Martin's University (class of 1992) receiving a Bachelor's degree in nursing, one of her proudest accomplishments. She spent the majority of her career as the Director of Nursing for several nursing homes, a home health and hospice nurse. After retiring in 2017, Kara loved spending her time with her grandchildren - going out to lunch, wandering around Costco testing samples, and driving them to school. She also loved spending her afternoons with her sisters, and gambling with friends at the Red Wind casino. She always looked forward to adventures with her son and treasured the time they spent together. Family was everything to Kara and she looked forward to family get togethers at her brother and sister-in-law's lake. Kara was intelligent, head strong, stubborn, loyal, and always the loudest in the room. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Hendricksen (Chuck), her son, Craig Moore, her grandchildren Tanner Atchinson, Kiaya Hendricksen, Kassandra Hendricksen (Michael), Kendall Hendricksen, Trev Atchinson, and Madeline Hendricksen, great granddaughter Rylee Ashby, her siblings Arden (Hans) Duffy, Mary (Richard) Graham, Paula (Dave) Peretti, John (D'Ann) Ramsey, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her cousins Marveen Rohr and Loretta Hays were two of her strongest supporters and were more like sisters than cousins. She also held a special place in her heart for her aunts Merle Jean Bates, Lois Ramsey and best friend Rosie Greene. Kara was preceded in death by her sisters Patti Ann Ramsey, Barbara Aukerman and Kathy Conrad, her parents Cleve and Nedra Ramsey and grandparents. We, as Kara's family, would like to specially thank Dr. Dustin Osborn and nurses for the wonderful care she received during her journey. No services are planned at this time but a gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date. She is forever loved and will be incredibly missed. Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift-there is nothing small about it. Florence Nightingale Published in The Olympian on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries