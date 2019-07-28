|
Karen A. Kimmel Karen A. Kimmel passed away July 16. She was surrounded by family and friends in her last hours. Karen was born October 9, 1946 in Tacoma. She was a graduate of North Thurston High School in Lacey. She called herself an "Army brat" living in Baltimore and El Paso in her early years. She owned her own escrow business in Shelton until her retirement and was proceeded in death by both of her parents Henry J. and Billie Mikalowski. Karen was married to John Kimmel for over 30 years. She is survived by her husband and 4 sons Mike Simms, Tim Simms, Rex Gunter and Jeff Gunter, their spouses and children as well as her 4 stepchildren John Kimmel, Trish Bennett, Jered Kimmel and Holli Kimmel, their spouses and children and her sister Pam Durham, her spouse and daughter. Karen had a very large family including one niece Alyssa Stewart and many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Karen enjoyed a full, busy, active life and enjoyed many different hobbies and activities. She loved celebrating holidays with all of her family and especially enjoyed Christmas. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and Puget Sound Anglers and was very patriotic. She preferred not to have a memorial service but wanted her family to gather at her favorite place, the beach, to celebrate her life and to spread her ashes. Our family will miss her compassion, laughter, straight forward style and maybe most of all her love for her family and friends and her gift of song.
Published in The Olympian on July 28, 2019