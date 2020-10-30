Karen A Snyder

November 15, 1942 - October 22, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Karen Adair Snyder died early in the morning on October 22, 2020 at Garden Courte Memory Care Community.

She was born on November 15, 1942 in Sitka, AK. Survived by daughters Robin (Steve) Martin and Jaci (Jeff) Stimach, Grandchildren Alex (Emma) and Logan (Terrah) Martin. Sister Vicki (Art) Nelson and numerous family and friends.

Was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Snyder; Mother, Bernita; Father, Francis; Brothers, Roy and Ray; and Sister, Terry.

She was a graduate of Ballard High School in 1961.

She was an avid seamstress, quilter, and loved doing a variety of crafts including, temarai balls, hand crafted ornaments, stained glass art, etc.

No services will be performed per her request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Research or your local hospice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store