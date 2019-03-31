Home

Karen Faye (Kehoe) Hollingshead 3/1/1939 - 3/8/2019 Karen Faye (Kehoe) Hollingshead on March 8, 2019 went to be with her Lord. Preceded in death Harold Ray Hollingshead, Her husband, father Michael Kehoe and mother Marian (Smith) Kehoe. Karen is survived by her children, Michael Hollingshead, Michelle Hollingshead and Tanya (Hollingshead) Imes, all from Olympia, WA; 11 grandchildren, her brother, Rodney Kehoe, of Olympia, WA and sister, Diane (Kehoe) Murray of Dayton, NV. Karen was born and lived her life in Olympia, graduating from Olympia High School's Class of 1957. Karen's Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm Sleater-Kinney Road Baptist Church 2036 Sleater Kinney Rd NE Olympia, WA 98506. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's research, Breast Cancer Awareness or Sleater-Kinney Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 31, 2019
