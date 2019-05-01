Home

Karen Heloise Craft

Karen Heloise Craft Obituary
Karen Heloise Craft One year ago today, our beloved Karen Heloise Craft passed away from a heart attack where she lived in Seattle in a Senior Living Facility on the waterfront overlooking Elliott Bay. She was with a group of friends, said she was falling asleep, sat down and it was over. Karen graduated from Olympia High School and a few years later graduated from Seattle Community College. She was deeply loved by her brother Don and nephew Russ. A memorial reception was held two weeks later and forty people turned out to say goodbye. Her inurnment is in Masonic Park in Tumwater along with 3 generations of her family.
Published in The Olympian on May 1, 2019
