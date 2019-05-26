Resources More Obituaries for Karen Lacy-Roberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen Lacy-Roberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen Lacy-Roberts Karen Marie Lacy-Roberts, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home in Olympia on May 15, 2019. Karen was born on June 30, 1960 in Richland, WA. She grew up in Richland and lived there until she was 18. Karen then attended Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman where she met her husband of 38 years, Doug Lacy-Roberts. Karen received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from WSU and a Master's degree in Teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) from Seattle University. Karen spent much of her life helping others and was a strong social justice advocate. Karen worked and volunteered in many social service agencies in Washington, California and Arizona, and she enjoyed teaching English as a second language to adult immigrants at the Tacoma Community House. Karen was a very compassionate individual who had a knack for helping others, especially those less fortunate then her. She also facilitated a support group for parents who had lost a child from stillborn, miscarriage, SIDS and infant loss. Karen loved travel and adventure. She traveled to 49 states and five continents. Her favorite trip was to South America where she visited Peru, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. She was particularly fond of Peru where her favorite places to visit were Cuzco, Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca. Karen was a loving, caring and outstanding mother to her 14-year-old daughter, Jadan. Karen and Doug adopted Jadan at 9 months from a Catholic orphanage in Panama City, Panama. Jadan was a great joy to Karen and Jadan has Karen's smile. Karen (58 years old) is survived by her husband Doug, her daughter Jadan and her four siblings (Pat Lacy, Linda Lacy, Paul Lacy and Robert Lacy). She was preceded in death by her father (Clyde Lacy), her mother (Irene Lacy), and her son (Cameron) who died at birth. Donations can be made in Karen's name to her favorite charities: (a) Agros International; (b) Panza Quixote Communities; (c) Southern Poverty Law Center; and (d) UMCOR United Methodist Committee on Relief. A celebration of life ceremony will be held to remember Karen at 2 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Olympia (FUMCO). The address and phone number for FUMCO is 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia, WA 98501 (360) 943-2661. She will be greatly missed by those lives she touched and nurtured. Published in The Olympian on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries