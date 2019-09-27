|
|
Karen M. Armstrong Karen Marie Armstrong passed away September 20, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was born September 2, 1935 to Ralph and Ethel (Abbott) Jones in Seattle, Washington. She earned a BA from Whitman College and taught school at Boston Harbor Elementary. She also worked in real estate and property management. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack S. Armstrong; daughters, Ramona Moore (Randy), Natalie Fortier (Gregg), and Roxanne Armstrong (Don); five grandchildren; and sister, Kathie Anderson (Jim). Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to Community Youth Services of Olympia, Whitman College in Walla Walla, or the Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 27, 2019