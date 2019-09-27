Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
455 North Street SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
(360) 753-1065
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Armstrong Obituary
Karen M. Armstrong Karen Marie Armstrong passed away September 20, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was born September 2, 1935 to Ralph and Ethel (Abbott) Jones in Seattle, Washington. She earned a BA from Whitman College and taught school at Boston Harbor Elementary. She also worked in real estate and property management. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack S. Armstrong; daughters, Ramona Moore (Randy), Natalie Fortier (Gregg), and Roxanne Armstrong (Don); five grandchildren; and sister, Kathie Anderson (Jim). Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at South Sound Manor, 455 North St. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501. Memorial donations may be made to Community Youth Services of Olympia, Whitman College in Walla Walla, or the Tacoma/Pierce County Humane Society. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc.
Download Now