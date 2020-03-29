Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Ruppert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl Don Ruppert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl Don Ruppert Obituary
Karl Don Ruppert One of our planet's most joyful and adventurous souls, Karl Don Ruppert, has booked passage for destinations unknown. World traveler, fearless chef and consumer of foreign cuisines and cultures, this passionate ambassador of a good time passed on March 4, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. Karl was an infectiously likable soul with a nomadic spirit who lived life to the fullest. Dr. Ruppert had a surgical practice around Olympia from 1969 to 1991. He was elected Providence Medical Staff President in 1975. While his profession was surgery, his life reflected a vast litany of interests, activities and passions including scuba diving, bicycling, boating, making music and seeking adventures. Most importantly he cultivated friendships with people from all walks of life. Karl was well known locally for his appreciation of Celtic music and taking a pint at the pub. There will be no service but raising a glass in his honor would be appropriate because, as Karl often said, "Beer is so much more than just a breakfast drink." COURAGE!! Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -