Karl Don Ruppert One of our planet's most joyful and adventurous souls, Karl Don Ruppert, has booked passage for destinations unknown. World traveler, fearless chef and consumer of foreign cuisines and cultures, this passionate ambassador of a good time passed on March 4, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. Karl was an infectiously likable soul with a nomadic spirit who lived life to the fullest. Dr. Ruppert had a surgical practice around Olympia from 1969 to 1991. He was elected Providence Medical Staff President in 1975. While his profession was surgery, his life reflected a vast litany of interests, activities and passions including scuba diving, bicycling, boating, making music and seeking adventures. Most importantly he cultivated friendships with people from all walks of life. Karl was well known locally for his appreciation of Celtic music and taking a pint at the pub. There will be no service but raising a glass in his honor would be appropriate because, as Karl often said, "Beer is so much more than just a breakfast drink." COURAGE!! Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 29, 2020