Katherine Roberts

November 13, 2020

Boise, Idaho - Katherine Louise Roberts, 92, went home to be with the Lord November 13, 2020 at her home in Boise, ID surrounded by family.

She is survived by her children Lynn White, Mark Roberts, Dana Eisenman, and Trisha Fowles, as well as sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse.





