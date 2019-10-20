|
|
Kathleen Ann DiJulio Kathleen Ann DiJulio passed away at St. Francis hospital on October 7. She fought her illness with courage, bravery and grace. Kathy was born October 16, 1947 in Seattle Washington to Benjamin N DiJulio and Ann L O'Donnell DiJulio. After graduating from Holy Names Academy, she received her undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University and went on to Seattle University graduating cum lauded with a master's degree in adult education. She has been living in the Olympia area for the past 20 years. She had a successful and rewarding career working for the State of Washington Kathy was the Work Source Operations Division Assistant Commissioner for the State also the Director of Policy and Planning and Executive Director for the Washington Workforce Association. Kathy also operated programs in King and Snohomish county over 15 years and under both administered the Jobs Training Partnership Act and the Workforce Investment Act programs including key parts of the one-step system. Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents and by her beloved dog Shammy. She leaves behind her beloved sister Jane DiJulio Hall, her brother Ben DiJulio Jr. and brother-in-law Ken Hall At Kathy's request there will be no funeral service. She will be buried next to her parents at Calvary cemetery where there will be a private graveside memorial. We will always carry your memory in our hears RIP sweet Kathy.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 20, 2019