Kathleen Frances Lowrey Kathleen F. Lowrey was born on May 27, 1930 in Globe, Arizona to Ralph and Flora Hawes. Kathy went home to the Lord on Sunday morning, April 19th, 2020. Kathy grew up in Coburg, Oregon with her sister Doris Lee and brother Sheldon. She headed off to college at Biola University where she met Norman Lowrey, her husband of 54 years. They had a life full of adventure including missionary work in Somalia and travel around the world. Kathy was an exceptionally gifted Bible teacher and often played the piano at church. She was a wonderful woman of God with a lovely sense of humor who was quick to laugh at herself. Kathy was preceded in death by her father and mother, oldest daughter Julie, husband Norm, brother Sheldon, and brother-in-law Harold Slavens. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Arnie and Cindy Lowrey, daughter and son-in-law Melanie and Jim Garrison, granddaughter Julie Landes, sister Doris Lee Slavens, sister-in-law Carol Hawes, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Don and Leta Chapman, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Israel or In Touch Ministries.



