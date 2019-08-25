Home

Kathryn Ellis (Kay) Dunlap

Kathryn (Kay) Ellis Dunlap Kathryn (Kay) Ellis Dunlap died on August 16, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born November 4, 1927 in Ogden, Utah to Vera J. and Oliver G. Ellis. She was educated in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from the University of Utah. She married Samuel (Sam) H. Dunlap on September 3, 1949. They lived in several Rocky Mountain States before retiring to the Pacific Northwest. She was involved in volunteer work wherever she lived and was active in musical and weaving organizations in Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Surrey, B.C. She was also a longtime member and supporter of the YMCA. She was preceded in death by children David and Carol, her husband Sam, her parents, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son, Dana, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services. Her cremains will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 25, 2019
