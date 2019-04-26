|
Kathryn Erla Quinn (Mitchell) Kathryn Erla Quinn (Mitchell), 97, born 12/28/1921 in Bellingham, WA, died 4/13/2019 in Lacey, WA. Kathryn graduated from Montesano High School in 1939. She and her husband, Lloyd Quinn, owned and operated the Dairy Bar in Aberdeen from 1960 to 1973. Kathryn lived in Redding, California from 1973 to 1989. She volunteered for many organizations in her later years and lived the last 12 years of her life at Woodland Retirement Community in Lacey. Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Karen Johnston, Cheryl Quinn, and Lisa Quinn, and two grandsons, Scott Johnston and Matthew Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://ocrahope.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2019