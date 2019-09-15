|
Kathryn "Kit" O'Connor Kathryn "Kit" O'Connor, age 72, of Blaine passed away from Cancer Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born Feb. 25, 1947 in Longview, WA to parents Charles Richard and Sara Kathryn (Jamieson) O'Connor. She attended Campus Grade School at WWSC and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1965. Kit received her teaching degree form WWU, her master's Degree from WSU and her Administrative Credential from PLU. She taught for 24 years in Olympia, WA and finished her 31 years of teaching in Bellingham. Kit is survived by her two brothers, Dave and Pat O'Connor; two nieces, Christina (Jeff) Goldy and Jackie (Dan) Patterson; great nieces and nephews, Morgan, Jane, Peter and Clifford. She spent her retirement years between San Juan Island, Yuma, AZ, Birch Bay and Cruising the Oceans. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Blaine. At her request no services will be held at this time. Please share your thoughts and memories of Kit online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 15, 2019