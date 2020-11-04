1/1
Katie Sandoval
1924 - 2020
Katie Sandoval
October 3, 1924 - October 15, 2020
Wenatchee, Washington - Katie Sandoval, 96, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on October 15, 2020 at home. She was born October 3, 1924 in Pueblo, CO, to Leopoldo Lucero and Flora Trujillo. She married Thomas Sandoval o May 31, 1946. She was a housewife who enjoyed gardening. She is survived by two her sons Tomas and Floyd Sandoval, her grandchildren, Floyd Jr, Alicia, Roman, Gabriel A., Anita and Robert, her grandchildren, Cameron, Megan, Isabella, Grant, Emerson, Ha Ram, Jocelynn, Taylor, Daniel and Mireya. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Sandoval, daughter Diana, parents Leor and Flora, brothers George, Andrew and Gilbert and sister Emma Zamora. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Katie with a donation to the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center (WVSAC), in memory of Katie Sandoval. Checks can be mailed to WVSAC 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or processed over the phone at 509-662-7036.


Published in The Olympian on Nov. 4, 2020.
