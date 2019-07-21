Keita M. Laine Keita Marie Laine, June 12, 1951 July 10, 2019. Keita died in her house surrounded by her family. Keita was born in Aberdeen WA to Gordon and Martha House, grew up in Carlisle WA and was valedictorian of Moclips High School class of 1969. She married Dennis Laine August 12, 1972, and was a 1973 graduate of the Evergreen State College with a BA in accounting. Keita retired from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction as the grants manager for the common school construction fund in 2006. She is survived by her husband, daughters Jennifer Laine and Keely Wilder, granddaughters Ellie and Lauren Grosso, sister Molly Riffero and brother Tom House. She was a member of the Tumwater Historical Association, a former 4H Dairy Goat club leader and a volunteer with Expanding Your Horizons. Keita loved to sew and was especially accomplished at quilting and machine embroidery. She was, at various times a member of the Tumwater Homestead Quilters, Sew with Love, MEOW (Machine Embroiders of Oregon and Washington), Washington Stars, and other sewing/quilting groups. Keita demonstrated sewing and quilting techniques at the Thurston County Fair for many years, made quilts for family and friends, made hats for homeless children, and made receiving blankets for newborn babies. The happiest/proudest times of her life were when she was cooking, baking or sewing first with her daughters and then with her granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at 1pm July 27, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Rd. SE, Olympia WA 98501. Published in The Olympian on July 21, 2019