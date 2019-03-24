Keith R. Playstead Keith R. Playstead, 74, a loving husband, father, Pa, brother and friend passed away March 16, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, his home of 48 years. He was born July 23, 1944 to Richard B. and Marjorie J. (Dowell) Playstead in Chelsea, Massachusetts. He moved to Washington at the age of 10. Keith graduated from Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Wash., and earned a BA from the University of Washington and an MBA /MPA from City University in Seattle. He married Chris Moen on June 11, 1966 in Olympia, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. Keith spent his professional career in sales and marketing in the building materials industry. Upon retirement, he worked in the Legislative Information Center. He was a past board member of the Olympia Symphony, and longtime member of the Olympia Country and Golf Club. Keith was a man who dearly loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved traveling (especially to Hawaii), sports, The Huskies, wine, bridge, all music, reading and chocolate ice cream and chocolate chip cookies! He is survived by his wife, Chris; sons, Craig and Kurt (Jennifer); five grandchildren; brothers, Jack (Elaine) and Ross (Paula); sister, Pat (Dale); and five nieces and two nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at United Churches of Olympia, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. In honor of Keith, feel free to wear Hawaiian shirts and/or purple and gold. Memorial donations may be made to Olympia Symphony Orchestra, 3400 Capitol Blvd. S, Suite 203, Olympia, WA 98501. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary