Kelli Rae House

Kelli Rae House Obituary
Kelli Rae House Kelli Rae House, 47, passed away at her Boulevard group home in Olympia on December 26, 2019. She was born February 18, 1972, in Olympia, Washington to Terry and LaDonna House. Kelli graduated from North Thurston High School in 1993. She worked at St. Mikes Tykes in Olympia for over ten years, and later as a helper at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Yelm. Kelli always enjoyed eating out with family and friends. Although she liked going to work, she mostly enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family, especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Kelli is survived by her father Terry House, her second mother Carol House, sisters Dina Lee Hearn, and Teresa Hope Olson, all of Olympia, and Penny Ann Sullivan of Roy. She was preceded in death by her mother LaDonna Mclain, and a sister Shannon Lee House. Special thanks to the manager, staff and clients of the group home for their kindness and support. Also to Kelli's many friends and acquaintances who made her life more enjoyable. She will be in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home, 5930 Mullen Road SE, Lacey, WA 98503. No service is Planned. www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 5, 2020
