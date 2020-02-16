|
|
Kenneth Lee Trautman Kenneth Lee Trautman, 87, passed away at Clatsop Memory Care on December 16th, 2019. Ken was born December 26th, 1931 in Wood, South Dakota to Fred and Ethel Trautman. Ken was one of thirteen children and is survived by siblings Nora (Wayne) Calhoun, Betty McDougal, Luella (Jim) Lynnlee. In middle school Ken and his family relocated to Montesano, WA. Ken attended Grays Harbor College on a basketball scholarship and transferred to WSU and received a degree in Forestry. Ken married his high school sweetheart Julie Thompson and had three sons, Phil, Jay and Jon Trautman. He built his first home in Tumwater WA, where he raised his children to appreciate hard work. Ken met Cheryle Behnoud, surviving wife in 1990 and enjoyed being a stepfather to her three children Scott, Angelia and Tyler Behnoud. He built his dream log cabin in Pe Ell, WA and enjoyed the beauty of the Chehalis River from his deck while surrounded by family and friends. In 2004 he relocated with his wife to Bay Center, WA where they built their dream retirement beach house. Ken put hard work first and was a savvy businessman, that made the most of his Forestry Degree. Work always came first but he made time to be an avid world traveler. He traveled through Russia, China and Europe. Ken was always there to help a neighbor, family or friend when work was needed to be done. He was a self-proclaimed gardener that loved to spend time on his tractor taking care of his yard along with the local cemetery and any neighbor that asked. A Celebration of Life will be held April 25th at 11 am at the Montesano City Hall.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020