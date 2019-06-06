|
Kevin Cortez Johnson Kevin Cortez Johnson, age 51, born October 12, 1967, beloved son, husband, and father, returned to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2019. Kevin is survived by his wife Sally Johnson, two sons Kevin Johnson Jr. and Tequan Ladson. Siblings; Kelly Johnson (passed), Kittrick (Sarah) Johnson, Kele Johnson, Kyrra (Edwin) Carr, Kendra Wiley, Scott Maxwell, Chris Maxwell (Sonya), Keith (Jessica) and Uncle Johnnie Ray Johnson (Laverne). Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at True Grace Church located at 5615 30th Ave SE, Lacey WA 98503 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services to follow at Forest Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 2501 Pacific Ave SE, Olympia, WA. Also a GoFundMe and Paypal account has been set up to help the family with Medical and Memorial expenses. A full obituary and guestbook may be found at: www.woodlawn-forest.com
Published in The Olympian on June 6, 2019