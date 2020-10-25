1/1
Kevin Steere
1954 - 2020

Kevin Steere
September 4, 1954 - September 27, 2020
Olympia, Washington - Kevin Ellis Steere, 66, passed away on September 27, 2020 in Olympia, WA from lung cancer.
Kevin loved hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his loving family. He had a smile that would light up any room and a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed!
He is survived by his wife Karin, mother Patricia Steere, sister Melody Byrd, brother Tom Steere, daughters Stacie Null, Jaymee Heck, son Michael Seals, two nephews, one niece and 8 grandchildren.
A celebration of life open house will be held on November 14th 2020 at Rignall Hall in Olympia.
Masks will be required. For details and time please call Stacie 360-280-2413
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
Rignall Hall
