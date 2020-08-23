1/1
Khuong Thi Hoang
Khuong Thi Hoang Khuong Thi Hoang, of Olympia, Washington, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Nhu-Mai Vu, Quynh-Nhu Vu, Binh Vu, Dung Hoang Vu, Cuc Vu and Nguyen Vu-Landry; 17 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Thai Quach; sister, Cai Quach; and a large extended family. Khuong was beloved by all for her kindness, generosity, faith and devotion to her family. Khuong's biography and funeral information may be found at www.FuneralAlternatives.org .

Published in The Olympian on Aug. 23, 2020.
