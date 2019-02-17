Kimberly Gale Nichols Kimberly Gale (Rhyan) Nichols passed away February 4, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, her home of 15 years. She was born August 20, 1951 to Billy Mack Rhyan and Betty Jean Rhyan in Lakewood, Washington. She called Washington her home for 67 years. Kimberly graduated from Lakes High School in 1969. She worked for Weyerhaeuser for many years as a bookkeeper. After retirement from Weyerhaeuser, she enjoyed driving a school bus for the Tenino and Rochester school districts. She was a very caring and kind person, always putting everyone else first and wanting to know how you were doing. She loved her family, especially her granddaughter, Tyra who was her pride and joy. She attended all of Tyra's activities; they had a very special bond. Kimberly was and will always be "Mimi" to her. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Gadbow, and granddaughter, Tyra Rhyan-Gadbow, both of Olympia; sister, Laurie Rhyan; brother, Billy Mack Rhyan Jr.; three nieces, one nephew, one great niece, and four great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in Shelton, Washington. For details, please RSVP to [email protected] Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Society. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary