Obituary Condolences Flowers Kirby R. Cleveland Kirby R. Cleveland, 81, passed way February 23rd, 2019, after a brief illness. Kirby was born June 1st, 1937 and raised in Allyn, WA. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, Elton G. and Marvel L. (Housen) Cleveland. Kirby's early years on Gill's Cove were filled with Huckleberry Finn-esque adventures, building rafts with his older brother and cousins, and rowing to town for errands and groceries. He was educated in a two-room school house (1st-8th grade), heated by a potbellied stove, in Shelton. He graduated from Irene S. Reed High School (Shelton) in 1955, where he was an active, outgoing student excelling in leadership and citizenship. Kirby received his B.A.Ed. from Western Washington State College, in 1959 and M.Ed. Speech Pathology/Audiology in 1967. While at Western, Kirby continued to apply himself in the area of leadership and service. Highlights include; ASB VP, Who's Who of American Colleges, Helmsmen President, and Sophomore Class President. As ASB Vice President, he was charged with securing and hosting guest speakers. Of note, were meeting and hosting Elenore Roosevelt and Vincent Price. Throughout his life, he remained an active member of the Alumni Association. Kirby was hired by the North Thurston School District NTSD) in 1960, where he had an accomplished career until his retirement in 1997. In 1975 he was appointed as Director of Special Education. Kirby was passionate about children with special needs and was on the cutting edge of developing dynamic educational services within local schools. He served as Adjunct Professor to St. Martin's College, Summer Faculty at WWU, and guest lecturer to The Evergreen State College. He was appointed to numerous boards and was an active member of several professional organizations, receiving multiple Leadership, Service and Merit Awards. In "retirement", he worked 16 years as a Sp. Ed. Consultant, then together with his husband, developed an "antiquing hobby" into a an "antiquing business", dealing in Arts and Craft period pieces. A fixture in Olympia, Kirby walked 12 miles/day around Capital Lake for 30 years, where he made many new friends. He was generous and loved unconditionally. He was a respite, a safe place and a confidant, and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. A close friend wrote of Kirby: "I think we all will feel adrift in the days to come, but he showed us how to be strong and how to live a life with purpose". Kirby is survived by his devoted husband, Al Papas. They were a model of cooperation and willingness to sacrifice for each other. He is also survived by his children: Kristin Cleveland Metzelaar, Douglas Cleveland (Catherine), step-son Daniel Papas, granddaughter CarolJean Metzelaar, his dear brother Darryl Cleveland (Peggy), former wife and son in law, Janet Cleveland and Larry Metzelaar. A Memorial Service will be held on June 1, 2019, at 3pm, at The United Churches, 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Reception to Follow. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 13, 2019