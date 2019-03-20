Kris (Grimm) Bolender Kris (Grimm) Bolender, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed on, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on March 15, 2019. Kris was born on October 14, 1952 in Oakland, California to Richard and Elaine Grimm. She graduated from Covina High School in 1970, the University of California, Davis in 1974 and earned her teaching certificate from the University of Laverne in 1979. She taught at Hood Canal School for over 25 years. On July 11, 1981, Kris married the love of her life, Dan Bolender, with whom she shared 38 years of adventure. She is survived by, her husband, Dan, a son, Tyler Bolender, a daughter, Katie Forsman, two grandchildren, Elliot and Finn and her mother, Elaine Grimm. A Celebration of Kris's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, May 25, 2019 at their home, 2091 W Deegan Rd. West, Shelton, Washington. ln lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hood Canal School Library, as Kris had a passion for books, reading to her children and grandchildren at every opportunity, and helping her many students at Hood Canal School discover the joy of reading. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary