Steven L. Thiesfeld Following a hard-fought battle with cancer, Steven L. Thiesfeld passed away peacefully with his wife Betty by his side on April 2, 2019 at their home in Elma, Washington. Steve was 56. Steve was born on October 10, 1962 in Santa Ana, California as the second of three sons to Glenn and Valerie Thiesfeld. He and his family moved to Yakima, Washington in 1971 where he graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in 1980. Steve knew from an early age that he was called to be a Fish Biologist and proudly earned both his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Fisheries Science from the University of Washington. (Go Dawgs!) Steve began his professional career as a Research Biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Central Oregon. He returned to Washington in 1999 to work for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife where he distinguished himself as the Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Manager, Puget Sound Salmon Manager, Region 6 Fish Program Manager, and most recently, Inland Fish Program Manager. Steve's scientific acumen, wise counsel and judgment was valued by his colleagues and he was known for his sound resource ethic. Throughout his life, whenever Steve was not working to preserve and protect natural resources, he could be found somewhere outdoors, with friends, enjoying the resources that he loved. Steve found the ultimate companion to share his passion when he met Betty Duncan in 2012 and they were married in 2016. In their too-short time together, they traversed thousands of miles harvesting fish, shellfish, mushrooms and game both big and small. In addition to his loving wife Betty and Boomer the cat, Steve is survived by both of his parents, Glenn and Valerie Thiesfeld of Yakima, WA, his brother David and wife Jamie Thiesfeld of LaGrande, OR, his brother Brian and wife Kristine Thiesfeld of Electric City, WA and a host of admiring friends and colleagues. Steve's Celebration of Life will be held on April 20, 2019 from 1:00 3:00 pm at the Littlerock Posse Hall, 5949 Maytown Rd SW, Olympa, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation at www.ACPMP.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary