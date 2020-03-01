Home

Larry A. Rolph

Larry A. Rolph Larry Allen Rolph, 92, passed away February 25, 2020, in Lacey, Wash. He was born November 19, 1927 to Lester and Ruby (Newman) Rolph in Tacoma, Wash. Professionally, he was a supply distribution clerk in the hardware industry. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and loving extended family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Hope Community Church in Olympia, Wash. Burial will be at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, Wash. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 1, 2020
