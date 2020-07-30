Larry Anderson It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Ray Anderson, 84, at Capital Medical Center on July 21st, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Marilou Anderson; his children Kathy (Chuck) Robertson & Robert Peller; his Grandchildren Sidney & Dean Robertson, Eric (Ali) & Logan Peller. He was also the proud great-grandfather to Lexie & Landon Peller. Larry was born in October of 1936 in Elma, Wa to parents Hilding & Versa Anderson. He graduated from Elma High School and joined the United States Navy working on the ships' gyrocompasses and got to travel the world for 8 years before settling back down in Elma. Larry worked for Grays Harbor Equipment, Roger Landberg Trucking, Weyerhaeuser, Department of Transportation, Port Blakely, and Simpson Timber. He bought his own dump truck and was the first dump truck to work at the Satsop Nuclear Power Plant in Elma. He was the owner and operator of Larry Anderson Trucking. Larry was an avid fisherman whose biggest joy was fixing and building fishing poles to give to the kids he'd see that didn't have one. He also enjoyed clam digging and hunting but he always said a life without fishing isn't a life worth living. Larry was known to many around Elma as, "The Mayor". He was always driving around and making sure things were going right around town and helping wherever he could. He liked to make sure the City crew was doing their job and giving his advice where he saw fit. Larry was a witty, sarcastic man with a huge heart and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. There will be a celebration of life later down the road when we are able to safely gather in a larger crowd. Donations should you choose should go to the charity of your choice
.