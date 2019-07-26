Home

Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Larry K. Engel Obituary
Larry K. Engel Larry passed away after a lengthy illness on 7/3/2019.Born on 12/25/1931 in Dolend S. Dakota. Preceded in death by his wife Carol and his son Jack.Survived by Longtime Partner Judy Hoefling children Tom & wife Kaye, John & wife Pam, andSusan Engel. Grandchildren Kyle, Mandy, Philip and Mary Engel, Tara Newton. Great grandchildren Joaquin, Dylan and Kai Newton. Memorial service to be held Monday, 7/29/2019,11AM at Mills & Mills Funeral Home Tumwater WA.
Published in The Olympian on July 26, 2019
