Larry Swingle

August 24, 1940 - November 5, 2020

Olympia, Washington - Larry Swingle, professor emeritus of English at the University of Kentucky, died on November 5, 2020, at his home in Olympia, Washington, in the care of his wife Nikki, daughter Rebecca Swingle , son-in-law Brian Combs, granddaughter Kiah Combs, and Assured Hospice of Washington. A native of Columbus, Ohio, he earned his Master's and Doctorate degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught at the University of Washington, in Seattle, before joining UK's English Department in 1973. The family will take his ashes to his beloved Six Mile Lake in Michigan. Memorial contributions to South Sound Reading Foundation, or any service supporting early childhood reading and learning, would honor Larry's love for literature.





