Laura Joan Brose Laura Joan Brose passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 11, 2019. She left a wonderful legacy of faith to her four children, thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, and is now rejoicing in heaven, in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born Laura Joan Norton, near Chicago, Illinois in 1936, where she attended Grace Baptist Church and graduated from York high school. Born the youngest of four children, she was fond of reminiscing about stories of hunting rabbits and riding on the back of her older brother George's Harley Davidson motorcycle. It was her brother George that introduced her to her future husband, Ralph Brose, whom she married in 1954. After her first-born child, Audrey, the family of three moved to a small chicken ranch in Littlerock, Washington, where the family soon grew with the births of Glenn, Margie and Heidi. After raising her four children, Laura was employed at Lattin's Country Cider Mill for approximately 25 years, where she was famous for making delicious fruit pies and jams. She was very active at Tumwater Evangelical Free Church, then later, Hope Community Church, where she participated in Women's Missionary Society, and helped in Awana for many years. She was also active in the Olympia Light Rider's chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists' Association, where she was known for sending out handmade cards for every members' birthday and anniversary. Other activities she enjoyed were walking along the many nature trails at her home, flower gardening, riding in her paddle boat on the Black River, and spending time with her family. Laura was preceded in death by her sister Merle Hoalt; brother Arthur Norton; and husband of 63 years, Ralph Brose. She is survived by her brother George Norton (Fran); daughter Audrey Lindgren (Brad); Glenn Brose; Margie Jacobs (Nathan); and Heidi Snook (Dean). A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2 p.m. at Hope Community Church.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 22, 2019