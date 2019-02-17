|
Laura Owen Muceus Born in 1926 in Layton, Utah, Laura Owen Muceus passed away February 10, 2019 in Olympia, Washington. She was first married to Gordon Wood, and then to Henry Muceus. During her 92 years, she saw two husbands, all her brothers and sisters, and three children pass away. She leaves behind five children, 24 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the Nisqually LDS Church, 9341 4th Ave. NE, Lacey, WA 98516, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place Monday, February 25, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Medford, Oregon. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 17, 2019