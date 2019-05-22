LAURA ALVERSON Laura R. Alverson, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. The former Laura Pfaff (Heye), was born July 7, 1931 to Andrew and Doris (Whipple) Pfaff. Laura was a proud O.H.S. '49er, who worked 32 years for the Washington State Patrol. Laura was an active, 50+ year member of Beta Sigma Phi, a league bowler, senior softball player, and Bunco player well into her 80's. She had a passion for a wide variety of arts, crafts, crocheting, sewing, and flower gardening; but her greatest joy came from time spent with family. She is survived by her daughter, Deena (Don) Diboll; stepdaughter, Tammi (Mike) Dayley; daughters-in-law Julie Alverson Mottishaw and Carmen Alverson Diaz; brother, Jerry (Loa) Pfaff; sister, Sandee (Rich) Purvis; sister-in-law, Ann Pfaff; brother-in-law, Bill (Nita) Alverson; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Alverson; daughter, Cathy Heye; sister, Helen Hamann; brothers, George Pfaff and Jim Gleizes; and stepsons, Dave, Jeff and Rick Alverson. Special thanks to Dr. Sarah Lux and Dr. Richard Redman; Providence Hospice; niece, Lee Ann Mills; and her caregivers, Angelina, Martha & Zita. Please join us for a Celebration of Laura's Life, Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:00 Noon at South Sound Manor, Olympia, WA. Laura will be laid to rest at a family graveside service earlier that morning at Calvary Cemetery, Tumwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to benefit Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health at Stanford. Published in The Olympian on May 22, 2019