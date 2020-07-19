1/1
Laura Williams Laura Williams passed away July 3, 2020, in Olympia, Washington, where she was born June 13, 1990, to Marvin Young and Fran Williams. She attended Avanti High School in Olympia, and was graduated in June, 2008 from The Meeting School in Keene, New Hampshire. Laura worked as a DNR fire crew member, a laborer at a turf farm, as a City of Tumwater parks maintenance crew member, and had just started working with Olympia Public Works water supply services. She enjoyed hiking, photography, sailing, and playing rugby, most recently with the Budd Bay Bandits Rugby team. As a youth, she belonged to the Olympia Friends Meeting. Laura is survived by her parents; her brother, Brian Young; and by her grandmother, Phoebe Young. Her memorial service will be held online over Zoom on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood. For memorial details and to share memories, visit: www.FuneralAlternatives.org

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 19, 2020.
