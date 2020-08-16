1/
Leanne Mandery
Leanne Mandery Leanne Mandery passed away July 29, 2020, in Olympia, Washington. She was born April 10, 1929, to Avard and Bernice Mandery in Friend, Nebraska. She was a long-time resident of Tenino, Washington. Leanne retired from Washington State Corporations Division, after spending 30+ years as the receptionist for the office of the Secretary of State. She loved poodles and stray cats, and enjoyed English literature and documentaries. She is survived by her sons, Rod Mandery (wife, Debra); grandson, Rus Mandery (wife, Lisa); great grandson, Odin; sister, Beverly (Jim) McCormack; and nieces, nephew, and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Duane Mandery (wife, Susan). Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org

Published in The Olympian on Aug. 16, 2020.
