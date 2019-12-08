|
Joe Lee Hall Joe Lee Hall, 83, of Shoreline, WA passed away on November 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Joe was born on December 23, 1935 to Elisha and Velma Hall in Stuart, OK. After graduating from high school, Joe joined the United States Navy and served as a fighter pilot in Korea and Vietnam. After 23 years in the service, Joe retired in 1978 and began a second career as a financial advisor in Olympia, WA. He loved helping his clients achieve their goals and developing long-standing relationships with his clients and colleagues. Joe will be remembered for his long walks around his neighborhood, his fondness for Hawaii, his generosity, and his love for his children. Joe is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Martha (Harold) Skinner of Ada, OK; his five children, Bob Hall of San Diego, CA, Tim Hall of Marysville, WA, Greg (Trish) Hall of Ellensburg, WA, Kendra (Greg) Hall of Seattle, WA, and Lindsey (Steve) Hall Lombardi of Seattle, WA; his ten grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 8, 2019