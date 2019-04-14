Lela Geraldine "Geri" Baird Gateley Lela Geraldine "Geri" Baird Gateley went to heaven on March 22nd, 2019 while she was living at Brooks Blessings adult family home. Tony and Lisa Brooks are the owners along with their professional and caring staff: Dominique, Kasey, Naomi, Shawna and the asst. manager, Krystyn Triesch as well as Kristy Danforth as the visiting R.N. The Providence Hospice team was there the last few weeks to assist whenever they were needed, Seth was wonderful toward the end. Geri's family is so grateful to Dr. Samantha Ritchie. Geri was born on April 9th, 1923, (she was 95 years and 11 and 1/2 months old.) in Williford, Arkansas. She was the 6th child of 8 children. She was raised in a farming community by Christian and loving parents, Casus Claud Baird and Ethel Jane Bottoms Baird. She attended all the local schools and then attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where she met her husband, Quentin H. Gateley while attending the Church of Christ on campus. While Quentin was attending graduate school in Engineering at the University of Columbia in Missouri, they decided to get married. At the time Geri was working in Chicago where Quentin visited as often as possible. Quentin also had a degree in Religion from Harding and he was contacted by a Church Of Christ in Oregon looking for a new minister. Geri rode the train out to the Pacific Northwest where she was married to Quentin on December 22, 1943. They were married for 62 years. While in Grants Pass, Oregon, during Quentin's 1st ministry, they were blessed with a daughter, Sue. After 3 years they had a son, Bruce and finally their last child, Annie. Geri loved her family and loved helping Quentin where she was needed. She was a voracious reader. Geri loved designing clothes for herself and her children. She was a gifted seamstress. She designed and made Annie's wedding dress. She worked for 15 years as an administrative assistant at the Dept. of Labor & Industries with the state. After she retired, her love for books led her to become the President of the Friends of the Library for several years. After her husband retired they started traveling all over the world. They especially loved their trip to China right after it had opened up to tourist trade. She loved decorating the house for holidays for her children. On Christmas the house was decorated so magically. Geri was predeceased by her husband and by her only son 5 years ago. She also had lost her parents, 3 of her brothers and the other 3 sisters leaving only her baby brother, Thomas B. Baird, of Searcy, Arkansas. Geri is survived by her oldest daughter, Sue Gateley Justen from Paris, France, and her youngest daughter, Annie Gateley Lynch and son-in-law, N. Joseph Lynch and a very special friend of 70 years, Alice M. Lohr. A small memorial has already been held on March 27th, 2019 in the chapel of Mills & Mills, as per her request. Our mother will always be a special light of joy & love in our hearts forever. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary