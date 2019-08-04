|
Lenni Ann Paull (Marrotte) Lenni was born on August 24, 1977 in Olympia. She passed away on July 25, 2019 at St. Peter Hospital. Lenni is survived by her daughter Alexzandria Paull, her mother, Hazel (the late Gary Collins), her father Dave Paull (Jill), her sisters, Wendy, Debbie (Dickie) and Tina, her brothers, Chad (Brandy) and Benjamin, her uncles, Dwayne and Irving and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Lenni is also survived by former husband Tim Marrotte and stepson Kia. Lenni was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Louise Paull and Betty Jo and Eugene Davis, her uncle Mike, aunt Karen, niece Roslyn and nephew Tron. Lenni was employed at the Washington State Employment Securrity Department as the Assistant to the Director of the Employment and Career Development Division. It was said that Lenni ruled what is commonly known as the 'Worksource Division' with an iron fist, until leaving due to midical complications. She made some of her best friends while working there. There will be a potluck celebration of life at 11am, Saturday August 17th at the Scott Lake kitchen area. The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA's that took such good care of Lenni while at St. Peter Hospital.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019