Leola (Lee) Womack Leola (Lee) Womack passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019 at age 91 surrounded by family. She moved to Olympia as a child from Cleveland MO. After school she worked until she married Clint Womack in 1947. Lee was active in church and garden clubs in Olympia and Mukilteo. After retirement they traveled all over the United States attending PT Boat Reunions and with the Good Sams Club. She thoroughly enjoyed having family around and always graciously shared her home with an open-door policy, anyone who showed up was invited in. She leaves behind three children, Lynda Eich, Terry (Cindy)Womack and Kay (Stephen) Peterson who love and miss her dearly. Her legacy continues with seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A more detailed obituary can be found at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tumwater-wa/leola-womack-8775693 A memorial service will be held in September.
Published in The Olympian on July 21, 2019
