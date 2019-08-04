|
LEONARD CHARLES BLAUVELT (CHUCK) Born to Leonard and Charlotte Blauvelt, May 23,1941, in Seattle, Washington, Chuck grew up on Phinney Ridge with his late sister Linda Vadset. Later in life, Chuck served the Navy for five years and after, attended Western Washington University where he majored in Geography and minored in Physical Ed. Chuck played Rugby for WWU and was a member of the Seattle Rugby Club. He loved sports, and he especially loved baseball. Later, he attended Seattle U and received his certificate in Counseling which ultimately led to one of his most rewarding careers, working with the Nisqually Indian Tribe with whom he had a very special bond and love for. Ending his career, he went to work at Yelm HS where he enjoyed his work and truly loved the kids. Chuck's love for music and reading history was second only to road trips in his 69 GTO convertible which he loved to document his trips through his beautiful photos of Mother Nature at her finest. Chuck gave the good fight with the help of many of his friends. On July 11, 2019, Chuck went home to be with God, our Creator. Thank you everyone who visited, brought meals, picked him up and simply showed him love. He truly loved you all.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 4, 2019