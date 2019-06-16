Leroy "Gus" W. Christenson Leroy "Gus" Christenson, age 93, passed away at his home on June 7, 2019, which was his 72nd wedding anniversary with his late wife, Darlene. He was born August 27, 1925, in Kelso, WA. After graduating from Kelso High School, he was stationed in the South Pacific with the U.S. Navy. Upon returning from WWII, he married Darlene June Norman on June 7, 1947. He graduated from the University of Washington and began a 36-year career with Weyerhaeuser Company. Job transfers took him to Eugene, Hoquiam, Chicago and finally corporate headquarters in Tacoma. After many years residing in Tacoma, Gus and Darlene retired in 1987 to their beautiful home on Eld Inlet, Olympia. Gus and Darlene enjoyed traveling, especially their annual month-long stay on Maui. They also took cruises and fishing trips to Alaska, years of road trips following Husky football, and visited many National Parks. His wife, Darlene, passed away December 2002. He is survived by daughters Holly (Ted) Bush of Honolulu; Jayne Cochran of University Place; and son Phil of Olympia. "Poppa" was beloved by his four grandchildren: Traci Bush, Kelly McCarville, Kay Cochran, and Cory Christenson. And he adored his two great-grand-daughters: Aven-Rose Snively and Sloane McCarville. His life was well-lived and well-loved, and his children are planning a celebration of Gus on Saturday, August 24, 4-7pm at his Eld Inlet home. Memorials may be made to or . Published in The Olympian on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary