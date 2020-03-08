|
Letha Elsie Hansen Letha Elsie Hansen passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Letha was born on March 23, 1939 in Red Lodge, Montana to Harry and Iretha Cofer. The family moved first to Seattle and then settled in the small northeast Washington town of Marcus. While in high school, Letha met the love of her life, Guy Hansen. The two married in 1957. Letha and Guy welcomed two daughters, Pam and Kathy, to their family. The family lived in several towns in Washington, finally settling in Tenino in 1975, where Guy served as high school principal. Letha was active with the Tenino Senior Center and was proud to have served as president for several years and also as a board member. She also enjoyed participating in book club and playing Bunco. Letha loved hummingbirds and anything related to hummingbirds. But most of all, she cherished her family and her friends. Letha is survived by her daughters Pam (Gary) Mann and Kathy (Mike) Beith, brothers Lee (Chris) Cofer and Duane (Sandy) Cofer, and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by Guy and her parents. A memorial service will be held on March 18 at 12:00pm, with a reception following. Both will be held at Mills and Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater.
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 8, 2020