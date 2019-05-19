Lewis Gerald Hinton January 21, 1929 - February 7, 2019 You called him Jake, Jerry, or Mr. Hinton - we called him Dad. Born the second son of George and Marjorie Hinton he was raised in Chelan, Washington. Jerry was drafted by the Army and was a three-time decorated veteran of the Korean War. Once the war ended, Dad returned to Chelan and took a temporary position with the US Forest Service, running phone lines up the Stehekin. He often ate lunch at Chelan's Apple Cup Café, where he met Helen McCarrell. They were married in December, 1953. That next September would find Jerry and Helen in Pullman, WA so Dad could enroll in Washington State College. Soon they and their two daughters, Marjorie and Kay, were living in married student housing, right down the street from Butch the Cougar's cage. Dad received his BA degree and teacher's certification, and later a Master's Degree, from WSU. Dad's first teaching job was in the Moses Lake School District. In 1964 he took a position at Olympia High School teaching PE and health and coaching a variety of sports. It was there his son Jerry Jr. was born. During his career he touched the lives of literally thousands of students. Dad retired in 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth Hinton of Spokane, WA and his wife Helen Hinton. He is survived by his children: Marjorie and Craig Keister, Kay Munson, Jerry and Cathy Hinton and his four grandchildren Eric, Jessie, Nathan and Heather. Regardless of what you called him, everyone agreed he was a great guy. Dad knew every bad joke ever written, loved teaching coaching, wrestling, the outdoors, telling stories and pancakes. But most of all he loved his family. To Marj, Kay and Jerry he was, and always will be, our champion. We are honored to call him Dad. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at South Sound Manor, 455 North Street SE, Tumwater, WA. Published in The Olympian on May 19, 2019