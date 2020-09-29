Lila Elway November 9, 1928 - September 13, 2020 Lacey, Washington - Lila Joan Elway passed away in her sleep on September 13 at the home of her daughter in Gig Harbor. Born to "Skip" and Lou Hulet in Ocosta on November 9, 1928, Lila grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Weatherwax High School. She and then husband, Harry Elway Jr., had three children while living in Hoquiam where she was active in Young Mothers, the PTA, Cub Scouts and Garden Club. After moving to Lacey in 1966, Lila worked for the Washington State Printing Office and the Washington State Council of Police and Sheriffs. She will be remembered for her love of family, animals, gardening and for her hilarious sense of humor. She had a gift for connecting with people, treating everyone the same, whether you were the Governor or the part-time help at the nursery. She could walk into a supermarket and be best friends with the checker by the time she left. Lila was preceded in death by her sister, Merle Novak. She is survived by her brother Russell Hulet of Tacoma, sister Sybil Petrie of Hoquiam, son Stuart Elway (Irene) of Seattle, daughter Jone Howard (Jim) of Gig Harbor, daughter Lesli Elway (Larry Connor) of Auburn, five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews.

