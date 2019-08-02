|
|
Linda Anne Engstrom Higuchi Linda Anne Engstrom Higuchi 56 a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away July 25, 2019 She was survived by her husband Gary Higuchi along with 4 children, Kristen (Joshua) Yost, Tammy Higuchi, Lisa (Daniel) Rabidou, Gary Daniel Higuchi, and 9 grandchildren that she adored, Aiden, Kaylee, Riley, Kolson, Kyler, Jaxon, Ellie, Raiden and Anela Daughter of Nancy Engstrom (Smith) and Donald Engstrom also survived by 8 siblings and many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Linda has touched so many lives and will be missed and loved by all. She was generous with her heart, her love and her spirit to everyone. May her Aloha spirit glow inside each of us. Services will be held on Saturday August 3, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Edwards Catholic Church 601 W C St, Shelton, WA. with reception to follow.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 2, 2019