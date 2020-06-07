Linda Beveridge Linda L. Beveridge ,79, was born in Olympia, WA on November 3, 1940 to R. J. and Frieda Richards. She passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Olympia, WA. Linda graduated from North Thurston High School in 1958. She worked for the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Olympia School District, The Attorney General's Office and The Department of Social and Health Services, in which she retired in 2005. Linda married Doug Beveridge in July of 1960. She is survived by her husband Doug and children Steve (Cyndi) and Karen, and her three grandsons Alex, Trent and Erik. She is also survived by her two brothers Dale (Carole) and Jim (Renee) and numerous nephews and nieces. Linda was an extremely caring and giving woman, who always thought of others first. She volunteered countless hours and was always there to help anyone in need. She had a heart of gold and will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her. Linda was tremendously creative, and had a true talent and passion when it came to stamping and making beautiful cards for her family and friends. Linda was an active member of The First United Methodist Church of Olympia. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American SIDS Institute in memory of Megan Gillen Beveridge. Due to the COVID virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



