Linda Lee (Perkins) Stewart Linda was born on May 10, 1955 and passed away after a beautifully lived life on July 10, 2020. As a young child, Linda was raised in the Delphi Valley of Olympia, WA. Linda enjoyed riding her horse through the woods as a girl, a memory she often shared. After graduating from Olympia High school, at the age of 18, Linda's family moved to their home on Black Lake, where she lived and raised her children until she passed away. Linda met her husband Randy Stewart at the age of 17 and together they had three children. Randy and Linda celebrated 40 years of marriage. Her most beloved treasures in life were her children and grandsons - who were all her pride and joy and she embraced every moment with them. She was the most loving, dedicated mother and grandmother you could have ever asked for. Linda was the anchor of her family and her life was truly a living example of what it means to be a devoted mother and grandmother - passionate, strong, and forgiving. Linda's nurturing heart and beautiful soul left an impression on all whose lives were blessed enough to cross paths with hers. Linda will be deeply missed and we will carry her memory with us and live life by one of her favorite quotes, "Walk in faith, not fear". Linda is survived by her loving family, husband Randy Stewart, two children, son Harlan Stewart and daughter Elyse Anderson. As well as her three beautiful grandsons Robert (16), Conner (13) and Brian Anderson (9) all of Olympia, WA. Linda is preceded in death by her son Blaine. There are no public services planned at this time, arrangements will be announced at a future date.



