Linda Mae O'Sullivan Linda Mae O'Sullivan, 71, a lifelong resident of Olympia, Washington passed away August 30, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer at St. Peter Hospital. She was born September 8,1947 in Olympia, Washington to Robert Earl and Doris Pearl Funkhouser. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1965. Linda loved all sports. She danced her whole life and played co-ed softball for years. She loved gardening and enjoyed crocheting blankets for everyone in the family. She really enjoyed travelling and took her children and grandchildren on many amazing vacations. Linda worked for the State of Washington. She retired in 2009 after 34 years of faithful service from Department of Social Health Services. Linda is survived by her four children; Michael O'Sullivan, his wife Sheri, Shannon Smiley, her husband Jerry, Theresa O'Sullivan and Dorinda West-O'Sullivan; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She loved and touched all her family deeply! She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, William Mattson. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mills & Mills Funeral Home, 5725 Littlerock Road SW Tumwater, WA 98512.
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 13, 2019